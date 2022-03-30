Boston Bruins winger Taylor Hall has been fined $5,000 for roughing Toronto Maple Leafs defenceman Ilya Lyubushkin.

The incident occurred in the second period of the Maple Leafs' 6-4 win over the Bruins on Tuesday night. Hall reacted to hit by Lyubushkin by getting up and punching the Leafs defenceman in the side of the head.

Boston’s Taylor Hall has been fined $5,000, the maximum allowable under the CBA, for Roughing Toronto’s Ilya Lyubushkin. — NHL Player Safety (@NHLPlayerSafety) March 30, 2022

Hall received a two-minute penalty for roughing on the play, while Lyubushkin left the game and did not return for what the Maple Leafs called precautionary reasons.

The $5,000 fine is the maximum allowable under the CBA for Hall, who is in the first season of a four-year, $24 million deal.

The 30-year-old has 15 goals and 50 points in 66 games this season.