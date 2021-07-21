The Boston Bruins and pending unrestricted free agent Taylor Hall are expected to put the finishing touches on a new extension on Thursday, according to TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger.

Dreger says the new deal should be for four years and close to $24 million in total.

Many looking forward to this. More than a few GM’s curious given a few of Seattle’s expansion draft selections. Also, finishing touches on Hall’s new contract with Boston likely cleaned up tomorrow. Should come in at 4 years and close to $24 million total. https://t.co/HJejVbJEpN — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) July 22, 2021

Hall, 29, played 53 games this past season with the Buffalo Sabres and Boston Bruins. He signed with the Sabres as an unrestricted free agent last fall on a one-year, $8 million deal.

Hall scored two goals and tallied 17 assists in 37 games with Buffalo before being dealt to the Bruins at the trade deadline. In 16 regular season games with Boston, he tallied eight goals and 14 points. He also had three goals and five points in 11 playoff games.

Hall was drafted first overall by Edmonton in 2010 and has played 680 career NHL games with the Oilers, New Jersey Devils, Arizona Coyotes, Sabres and Bruins.

His best season came in 2017-18 when he won the Hart Memorial Trophy after posting 39 goals and 54 assists for 93 points in 76 games with the Devils.

Additionally, TSN's Gord Miller notes that trades made by the Seattle Kraken ahead of their expansion draft on Wednesday will be announced Thursday after 1pm ET once the trade/signing freeze is lifted.