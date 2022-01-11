Tuukka Rask is back with the Boston Bruins.

The goaltender signed a prorated one-year, $1 million deal through the remainder of the season on Tuesday. The deal will see Rask earn $545,000.

Tuukka Rask is signing a $1M prorated contract for the rest of the season with #NHLBruins - a deal with an actual salary of $545K. — Stephen Whyno (@SWhyno) January 11, 2022

The AHL's Providence Bruins released Rask from his professional tryout contract with the team earlier on Tuesday.

Rask signed with the AHL Bruins last week, but did not appear in a game with the team. Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy said Monday said he was unsure whether Rask would play an AHL game before potentially joining the NHL club.

"I have nothing else other than Providence's next game right now is Friday," Cassidy said. "So we'll have to discuss whether that's in play or right into our net at some point.

"So that's what the discussion will entail, but we have a few days to sort through that so I imagine we'll get to it tomorrow or Wednesday."

The 34-year-old has yet to return to game action after undergoing hip surgery in June. He spent the season playing out the last of an eight-year, $56 million deal signed with Boston in 2013.

Rask had a 15-5-2 record with a .913 save percentage and a 2.28 GAA last season, his 14th season in the NHL. He had 6-4 record in the postseason with a .919 save percentage and a 2.36 goals-against average.

Om 540 career NHL starts Rask holds a 306-163-66 record with a 2.27 GAA and .921 save percentage. He holds the Bruins' franchise record for most games played and wins by a goaltender.