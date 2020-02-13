Boston Bruins defenceman Zdeno Chara has been fined $5,000, the maximum allowable under the CBA, for cross-checking Montreal Canadiens forward Brendan Gallagher.

The incident occurred at 5:38 of the second period as the Habs were in the offensive zone to begin a power play. Both players were given off-setting minor penalties with Chara for cross-checking and Gallagher for roughing. The Bruins won the game 4-1.

In 56 games this season, the Bruins' captain has five goals and 13 points as Boston leads the NHL in points with 82.

Gallagher has 19 goals and 37 points in 49 games this season. He missed time with a concussion in January.