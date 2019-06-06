LeBrun refuses to rule out Chara until Bruins say he's not playing

BOSTON — After it appeared the Boston Bruins could be down their top two left-shot options on the blueline for Thursday’s pivotal Game 5, they might not end up missing anyone at all.

Zdeno Chara and Matt Grzelcyk both participated in the Bruins’ optional morning skate on Thursday.

Coach Bruce Cassidy said both defenceman are officially “game-time decisions” and noted that if they’re skating, “that means they’re getting closer.”

Chara didn’t seem to have an issue handling the puck while wearing a full face shield, designed to protect his reported broken jaw.

“The doctor has to give him the green light, then it’s his call,” Cassidy said. “If he doesn’t, then [Chara] has no say in the matter.”

Cassidy said Chara was “never ruled out.” Former New York Rangers forward Derek Stepan was the last player to skate in the final with a broken jaw, back in 2014.

“He’s an incredibly tough man,” Brad Marchand said. “He’s willing to play through anything.”

A Brayden Schenn shot rolled up Chara’s stick and hit him in the mouth in the second period of Monday’s Game 4 in St. Louis. Chara returned to the bench for the third period to sit with his teammates but wasn’t cleared to play.

“The first thing you worry about is a concussion, because then you’re in the protocol,” Cassidy said. “He avoided that.”

Grzelcyk missed both Games 3 and 4 in St. Louis with a concussion. He was boarded by Oskar Sundqvist in Game 2 on a hit that warranted a one-game suspension from the NHL’s Department of Player Safety.

With both Grzelcyk and Chara playing hurt, Cassidy said the Bruins may opt to go with seven defencemen in the lineup. That would mean John Moore would remain in for Game 5, while David Backes could be the odd forward out as a result. Cassidy is unlikely to tinker with his fourth line, which has been so strong in these Stanley Cup playoffs.

In that case, expect winger David Pastrnak to see extra time double shifting with the Bruins short a forward.

“Plenty of guys deserve extra minutes,” Cassidy said. “It gets taxing if we get into [overtime], but we can’t worry about that.”