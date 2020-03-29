Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart says he has been cleared from coronavirus as of Friday, he wrote on Twitter Sunday evening.

Corona Free as of two days ago. Cleared by Mass Dept of Health.

Thanks for everyone’s thoughts and prayers and I’m doing the same for everyone that’s been effected by this. Stay safe and stay together- apart!

Much love!" — marcus smart (@smart_MS3) March 30, 2020

"Corona free as of two days ago. Cleared by [Massachusetts] Department of Health. Thanks for everyone's thoughts and prayers and I'm doing the same for everyone that's been affected by this. Stay safe and stay together - apart! Much love! Smart tweeted.

Smart was revealed to have tested positive for the coronavirus approximately 10 days ago. His coach, Brad Stevens, told ESPN on Saturday that Smart was 'great' in his recovery.

"I'm just happy that when he tested positive he continued to experience no symptoms and has felt great ever since," Stevens said.

Smart was averaging a career-high 13.5 points per game to go along with 4.8 assists and 3.8 rebounds in 53 games prior to the seasons's suspension.

This is the 26-year-old's sixth season with the Celtics after being selected No. 6 overall out of Oklahoma State in the 2014 NBA Draft.