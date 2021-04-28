Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart has been suspended without pay for one game for using threatening language toward a game official, the NBA announced on Wednesday.

The incident occurred during Tuesday night's 119-115 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Smart, 27, will not appeal the ban and will miss Wednesday night's game against the Charlotte Hornets.

A native of Flower Mound, TX, Smart is in his seventh NBA season out of Oklahoma State.

In 42 games this season, he's averaging 13.6 points on .404 shooting, 5.5 assists and 3.3 boards over 32.7 minutes a night.