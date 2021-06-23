Nash on Nets' playoff exit: 'Our team gave it absolutely everything they had'

The Boston Celtics are finalizing an agreement to hire Brooklyn Nets assistant Ime Udoka as their new coach, sources told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Udoka spent the 2020-21 season on Steve Nash's staff with the Nets. Prior to that, he spent one season with the Philadelphia 76ers and seven years under coach Gregg Popovich with the San Antonio Spurs.

He received strong reviews from Celtics players who played for the U.S. national team in the 2019 World Cup tournament, sources said, when Udoka also served as an assistant under Popovich.