Boston Celtics fans are holding their breath.

Star guard Jayson Tatum was helped off the court in the dying seconds of USA's 93-92 overtime win over Turkey Tuesday at the FIBA World Cup in China.

According to Joe Vardon of The Athletic, USA Basketball says Tatum has a sprained left ankle but there are more evaluations to come.

As of now, Team USA says Jayson Tatum has a sprained left ankle, but there is more evaluation to come. — Joe Vardon (@joevardon) September 3, 2019

Jayson Tatum said his ankle is already feeling better. He left arena wearing a shoe and didn’t have a bad limp. — Brian Windhorst (@WindhorstESPN) September 3, 2019

ESPN's Brian Windhorst reports Tatum said his ankle is already feeling better and he reportedly left the arena without a bad limp.

While leading a fast-break with the Americans down one in overtime, Tatum appeared to roll his left ankle just after delivering a pass and had to be helped off the court.

Prior to his departure, Tatum had 11 points including a pair of game-tying free throws at the end of regulation that sent the game to overtime when he was hit on a three-pointer (though he could have given USA the win by making all three).

Tatum, 21, averaged 15.7 points per game on 45 per cent shooting last season in 79 regular season games for the Celtics.