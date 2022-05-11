2h ago
Celtics' Williams (knee) to miss Game 5
The Boston Celtics will be once again with the Time Lord in a pivotal Game 5 clash. Head coach Ime Udoka confirmed that forward Robert Williams will miss Wednesday night's contest against the defending NBA champion Milwaukee Bucks with left knee soreness.
TSN.ca Staff
The team notes that swelling in the 24-year-old Williams' knee has gone down, but the Celtics remain cautious.
This will be the second straight game in which Williams has been inactive and fourth of the playoffs. The Texas A&M product missed the first two games of the Celtics' first-round series against the Brooklyn Nets.
In his fourth season, Williams received votes for Most Improved Player and finished seventh in the voting for Defensive Player of the Year, an award won by teammate Marcus Smart.
The series between the Celtics and Bucks is tied 2-2.