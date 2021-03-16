Celtics' Thompson (health and safety protocols) out vs. Jazz

The Boston Celtics say Canadian centre Tristan Thompson is out for Tuesday's matchup with the Utah Jazz in accordance with the league's health and safety protocols.

Boston's Tristan Thompson is out tonight in health and safety protocol, team says. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 16, 2021

Thompson last played Sunday night in Boston's 27-point victory over the Houston Rockets, scoring eight points with 13 rebounds in just over 18 minutes of action.

The Brampton, Ont., native is in his first season with the Celtics after spending the previous nine years with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Following their showdown with the Jazz, Boston will take on the Cavs Wednesday evening in Cleveland.