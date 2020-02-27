Will Sale's career innings catch up to him in 2020?

Boston Red Sox manager Ron Roenicke told Alex Speier of The Boston Globe Thursday that left-hander Chris Sale will be on the injured list to start the season.

Roenicke says Sale will be on injured list to start season. Says he’s about 2 weeks behind. — Alex Speier (@alexspeier) February 27, 2020

Roenicke added that Sale's recovery from elbow issues was complicated by a bout with pneumonia, pushing him about two weeks behind the rest of Boston's starting staff.

The seven-time All-Star is coming off an elbow injury from last season where Tommy John surgery was reportedly discussed, but ultimately avoided.

After throwing 649.2 innings from 2016 to 2018, Sale has been held to a total of 305.1 in the last two seasons. His 4.40 ERA in 2019 was by far the highest of his 10-year career.

This season will be his fourth in Boston after spending the first seven seasons of his career with the Chicago White Sox.