The condition of David Ortiz has been upgraded to "good," the Boston Red Sox announced in a statement Tuesday afternoon.

In the statement they wrote, "This morning David's condition was upgraded to 'good' by his doctors and he continues to make progress with his recovery in the Intensive Care Unit at Massachusetts General Hospital."

Ortiz was shot June 9 while at a club in his native Dominican Republic he remains at Massachusetts General Hospital recovering from surgeries he had in both the Dominican Republic and Boston.

The statement from the team also said, "We remain grateful to everyone who has helped David through this ordeal, both in the Dominican Republic and here in Boston. David's journey to good health has been bolstered by the many expressions of love that have come to us from across the globe."

The ending of the statement read, "Your support has lifted his spirits tremendously during this challenging time."