The Boston Red Sox have designated veteran infielder Eduardo Nunez for assignment, the team announced Monday.

The Boston #RedSox today announced the following roster moves: pic.twitter.com/ANsWg4lqCj — Red Sox (@RedSox) July 15, 2019

Nunez has struggled this season, hitting just .228 with two home runs and 20 RBI in 60 games.

The Red Sox announced that they have also sent right-hander Hector Velazquez to Triple-A Pawtucket and brought up pitcher Ryan Weber and first baseman/outfielder Sam Travis.

The 30-year-old Velazquez had an earned run average of 5.67 in eight starts spread out across 24 games this season.

Boston (50-43) will begin a series at Fenway Park with the Toronto Blue Jays (35-59) on Monday night.