BOSTON (AP) — Held hitless into the eighth inning by Domingo Germán and looking feeble, Alex Verdugo and the Boston Red Sox suddenly erupted for five runs to shake Fenway Park and storm past the New York Yankees 5-4 Sunday.

The old ballpark was almost silent all afternoon until Verdugo opened the eighth with a long double for Boston’s first hit. By the time Kiké Hernández slid home headfirst on Xander Bogaerts’ sacrifice fly with the go-ahead run to cap the rally, fans were in a frenzy.

The Red Sox reclaimed first place in the AL East, a game ahead of Tampa Bay. It was their 10th win in 13 games this year against their longtime rivals, and erased a tough 4-3 loss on Saturday when New York scored four times in the eighth.

The Yankees, meanwhile, absorbed another brutal loss in a season full of them. They dropped three of four in the series and fell nine games behind Boston.

Boston trailed 4-0 when Verdugo doubled to deep right, and Germán was lifted after the hit by manager Aaron Boone.

Jonathan Loaisiga (7-4) relieved, and Boston broke loose with four straight hits. Hunter Renfroe had an RBI double, Christian Vázquez singled home a run and Hernández followed with an RBI double, cutting it to 4-3.

Zack Britton relieved and pinch-hitter Kevin Plawecki’s groundout plated the tying run. Hernández hustled hard and beat right fielder Greg Allen's throw home on Bogaerts’ sacrifice fly.

Germán was trying for the first no-hitter by an opponent at Fenway Park since Detroit's Jim Bunning in 1958, when he retired fellow future Hall of Famer Ted Williams on a fly for the final out.

Brandon Workman (1-2) earned the win and Matt Barnes got the final three outs for his 21st save.

Rougned Odor had a solo homer and RBI single. He popped up with a runner on second to end it.

Mixing his well-spotted fastball in the mid-90 mph range with a changeup and curveball, the 28-year-old Germán struck out 10 and walked just one.

There have been seven no-hitters in the majors this year, one short of the big-league record set in 1884, the first season that overhand pitching was allowed.

There were two near-misses on Saturday night: Patrick Sandoval of the Angels got his bid broken up with one out in the ninth at Minnesota, and Framber Valdez and the Houston bullpen took a try into the eighth.

Yankees infielder Gio Urshela, activated from the COVID-19 injured list before the game, had an RBI single to make it 2-0 in the fourth after Gleyber Torres doubled and advanced on a sacrifice.

Odor’s bloop, run-scoring single had made it 1-0 in the third.

Boston starter Martín Pérez gave up three runs over six innings, striking out six and walking two.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Yankees: To make room for Urshela, they placed INF Chris Gittens on the 10-day injured list, a day after he stepped on his bat running out of the box and sprained his right ankle. … The Yankees’ lineup was bolstered not only by the return of Urshlea, but also catcher Gary Sánchez, sidelined Saturday with mid-back spasms. Slugger Aaron Judge and catcher Kyle Higashioka, both on the COVID-19 IL, are expected to return to the lineup this week.

Red Sox: Manager Alex Cora said he’s planning on LHP Eduardo Rodriguez, who left his last start with migraine symptoms, to make his next scheduled start Thursday. “He’s doing better,” Cora said. “Physically, he’s OK.”

UP NEXT

Yankees: Off Monday before opening a three-game series on the road against Tampa Bay starting Tuesday.

Red Sox: RHP Nick Pivetta (8-4, 4.37 ERA) is slated to go Monday night in Fenway Park when Boston begins a four-game series against Toronto. Pivetta benefited from six homers by the Red Sox last Monday in Buffalo when Boston beat the Blue Jays, 13-4.

