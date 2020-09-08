Boston Red Sox manager Ron Roenicke told reporters Tuesday that outfielder Andrew Benintendi will miss the remainder of the season.

The outfielder was placed on the 10-day injured list with a strained rib cage on Aug. 12 and was transferred to the 45-day IL on Tuesday.

Just like his team, it's been a season to forget for the 26-year-old. In 14 games he hit just .103 and slugged .128 with zero homers and one run batted in. It's a far cry from his career batting average of .273.

This is Benintendi's fifth season with the Red Sox after making his debut in August of 2016.

Boston enters play Tuesday sitting at 14-28, good for a distant last place in the American League East.