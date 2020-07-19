Freeman describes battle with COVID-19: 'I was scared to go to bed'

Boston Red Sox pitcher Collin McHugh has opted out of the 2020 season, manager Ron Roenicke told reporters Sunday.

Collin McHugh has opted out. According to Ron Roenicke, McHugh was likely to spend time on the I.L. anyway -- his arm wasn't bouncing back from his elbow injury -- and that being the case, McHugh felt it was better to be with his family. — Chad Jennings (@chadjennings22) July 19, 2020

Roenicke added McHugh likely would have spent time on the injured list this season anyway because his arm wasn’t bouncing back from an elbow injury.

With that being the case, McHugh felt it was better to be with his family this season, per The Athletic’s Chad Jennings.

McHugh spent the past six seasons with the Houston Astros, and finished last year with a 4-5 record and 4.70 earned run average in 35 appearances with eight starts.