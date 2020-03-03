The Boston Red Sox are once again holding their breath on the health of their ace.

Interim manager Ron Roenicke announced on Tuesday that the club has sent Chris Sale for an MRI after his troublesome elbow was again sore a day after throwing. Sale was already set to begin the season on the 15-day injured list.

Came up sore the day after throwing. Roenicke said he’s concerned but doesn’t have more information right now. — Jason Mastrodonato (@JMastrodonato) March 3, 2020

The images of the lefty's elbow are being sent to famed surgeon Dr. James Andrews in Birmingham, AL.

Sale faced batters for the first time on Sunday morning since Aug. 13 when he experienced elbow soreness after a start against Cleveland and was shut down for the rest of the year.

The 30-year-old Sale finished his season at 6-11 with a 4.40 earned run average and 1.086 WHIP over 147.1 innings pitched.

Sale is heading into the first year of a five-year, $145 million extension signed last spring.