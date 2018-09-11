The Buffalo Sabres are continuing to work towards a deal for restricted free agent Sam Reinhart with training camp just two days away.

Reinhart, 22, posted a career-high 50 points in 82 games last season and tied Jack Eichel for the team lead with 25 goals. He's been skating with his Sabres teammates ahead of camp and general manager Jason Botterill remains optimistic the two sides will remain reach a deal before camp opens Thursday.

"I'm excited that Sam is in town working out with our guys, continuing to be a part of things," Botterill said Monday, per the Buffalo News. "We continue our dialogue with his agent and are still very hopeful to get a deal done."

Reinhart is one of nine restricted free agents who have yet to sign this summer. He ranked first in goals among that group last season, while his 50 points rank second to Toronto Maple Leafs winger William Nylander, who had 61.

"We just have to come to a fair deal," Botterill said. "I'm very excited to see Sam and it's evident he's worked very hard this summer, just like a lot of our other players... For him to be here and start to interact, I think that's a great sign.

"You're always optimistic. That's what we're trying to be right now. I think both sides are very complimentary and we're just trying to find a deal."

The Sabres open their preseason on Oct. 17 against the Columbus Blue Jackets, while their regular season begins on Oct. 4.