Brad Aldrich's name is no longer on the Stanley Cup.

Can confirm that Brad Aldrich's name has been x'ed out on the Stanley Cup. Was done on Sunday when the Lightning names were being added. — Ryan Rishaug (@TSNRyanRishaug) November 3, 2021

TSN's Ryan Rishaug has confirmed the former Chicago Blackhawks' video coach was crossed out on the Stanley Cup on Sunday when the names of the Tampa Bay Lightning, last year's league champion, were being engraved on the trophy.

Blackhawks owner Rocky Wirtz wrote to Hockey Hall of Fame chairman Lanny McDonald last week to request Aldrich be removed from the plaque belonging to the 2009-10 Blackhawks.

Former prospect Kyle Beach identified himself as the player allegedly sexually abused by Aldrich in 2010 after an independent showed members of the organization were made aware of the allegations in 2010 but elected not to act during the team's Stanley Cup run.

Blackhawks general manger Stan Bowman resigned in the wake of the scandal, while Joel Quenneville, who was head coach of the team in 2010, stepped down from his coaching position with the Florida Panthers.