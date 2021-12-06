Lidge on picking Gausman over Ray: ‘If Jays chose wrong, it’s going to come back and bite them’

Brad Ausmus is believed to have been the first candidate interviewed for the New York Mets manager job, according to the MLB Network's Jon Heyman.

Ausmus managed the Detroit Tigers for four years from 2014 to 2017 and then the Los Angeles Angels for one season in 2019.

For his career, Ausmus has gone 386-422 in 808 games spread out over five big league seasons.

Heyman adds that the Mets' interview process is their sole focus and expected to move fast because of the MLB lockout, which went into effect last week upon the expiration of the collective bargaining agreement.

General manager Billy Eppler will conduct the initial interviews while owner Steve Cohen will get involved for final interviews, Heyman adds.

Last week, Heyman reported that Buck Showalter and Curtis Granderson were expected to be among the candidates given interviews for the Mets' job. ESPN's Buster Olney reported Monday that the Mets have asked the Houston Astros for permission to interview coach Joe Espada.

New York fired manager Luis Rojas after finishing with a 77-85 record during the 2021 regular season, missing the playoffs for the fifth season in a row.