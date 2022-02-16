Brad Gushue will keep in the Tim Horton's Brier next month fresh off the Winter Olympics in Beijing.

Gushue, who was qualified for the playoffs at Beijing, was given a wild card spot for the Brier Wednesday morning along with Team Matt Dunstone and Team Jason Gunnlaugson.

Gushue, 41, will be competing at the Brier for the 19th time in his career. He has three career Brier titles, winning in 2017, 2018 and 2020.

Gushue is currently trying to win his second Olympic gold after first doing so at Turin 2006.

The Tim Horton's Brier will begin on March 4 and run through March 13.