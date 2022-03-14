Left handed reliever Brad hand and the Philadelphia Phillies have agreed to a one year, $6 million contract, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan.

Left-handed reliever Brad Hand and the Philadelphia Phillies are in agreement on a one-year, $6 million contract, sources familiar with the deal tell ESPN. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) March 14, 2022

Hand, 31, posted a 5-5 record with a 3.90 ERA and 21 saves for the Toronto Blue Jays, Washington Nationals, and New York Mets last season.

Hand was acquired by the Blue Jays from the Nationals via trade on July 29 in exchange for catcher Riley Adams. He struggled in 11 appearances with the Jays, recording an 0-2 record with a 7.27 ERA before being designated for assignment. He was claimed by the Mets on September 2.

The 11-year veteran holds a career 32-50 record to go along with a 3.68 ERA, 126 saves, and 685 strikeouts in 673.1 innings with the Nationals, Blue Jays, Mets, Miami marlins, San Diego Padres, and Cleveland Guardians.