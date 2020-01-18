Jacobs beats Howard to advance to semis at Canadian Open Grand Slam

YORKTON, Sask. — Brad Jacobs of Sault Ste. Marie, Ont., downed Glenn Howard of Penetanguishene, Ont., 8-4 on Saturday to advance to the semifinals at the Grand Slam of Curling's Canadian Open.

Jacobs got off to a hot start with a single in the first and four in the second end to build a 5-0 lead. The pair shook hands after seven ends.

Jacobs will face Winnipeg's Mike McEwen later Saturday with a spot in the championship final on the line.

McEwen defeated American Korey Dropkin 6-2 in his quarterfinal.

The other semifinal will feature Brad Gushue of St. John's, N.L., against Toronto's John Epping.

Gushue advanced by downing Yannick Schwaller of Switzerland 6-1 while Epping booked his semifinal spot with an 8-3 victory over Scotland's Bruce Mouat.

Scotland's Eve Muirhead defeated South Korean Min Ji Kim 6-5 in the final round-robin draw on the women's side Saturday. Silvana Tirinzoni doubled up fellow Swiss Elena Stern 8-4 and Japan's Satsuki Fujisawa beat Calgary's Chelsea Carey 7-3.

The women's quarterfinals go later Saturday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 18, 2020.