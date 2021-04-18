Jacobs wins tiebreaker to move on at Champions Cup Grand Slam

CALGARY — Brad Jacobs downed Switzerland's Yannick Schwaller 6-4 in a tiebreaker Sunday to advance to the Humpty's Champions Cup playoffs.

Jacobs of Sault Ste. Marie, Ont., moved on to meet Calgary's Kevin Koe in a quarterfinal of the Grand Slam curling event at WinSport's Markin MacPhail Centre.

Ottawa's Rachel Homan took on Japan's Satsuki Fujisawa in a women's quarterfinal.

Edmonton's Brendan Bottcher, Brad Gushue of St. John's, N.L., Winnipeg's Tracy Fleury and Kerri Einarson of Gimli, Man., earned byes to the semifinals.

The Champions Cup is the first of two Grand Slams and the fifth curling event held in a spectator-free, controlled environment to avoid the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

The Grand Slams featuring domestic and international teams offer a combined $560,000 in prize money.

Einarson will represent Canada at both the women's world championship April 30 to May 9 in Calgary, and the world mixed doubles championship later that month in Aberdeen, Scotland with Gushue.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 18, 2021.