The National Hockey League Players' Association has filed an appeal on behalf of Brad Marchand regarding the league's decision to suspend him six games, it was announced Friday.

The NHLPA has filed an appeal on behalf of Brad Marchand regarding the NHL’s decision to suspend him six games. — NHLPA (@NHLPA) February 11, 2022

The Boston Bruins forward was handed the six-game ban on Wednesday for roughing/high-sticking Pittsburgh Penguins goaltender Tristan Jarry Tuesday night in a 4-2 loss.

With 25 seconds remaining in the third period, Marchand received a match penalty after throwing a punch at Jarry’s head after he made a save, then poked the goaltender’s mask with his stick as a linesman was escorting him away. He was also given two minutes for roughing.

“Obviously lack of discipline on Brad’s part in that situation,” Boston coach Bruce Cassidy said after the game. “Brad’s a leader on our team and he needs to control his emotions."

Marchand played 21:48 TOI and had five shots on goal in the loss. He leads the Bruins in scoring this season with 49 points in 39 games.

Marchand was suspended in November for three games for slew-footing Vancouver Canucks defenceman Oliver Ekman-Larsson.