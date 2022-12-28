Boston Bruins forward Brad Marchand is speaking out on the National Hockey League's decision to pull out of February's Beijing Olympics.

In a statement on Twitter, Marchand, who would have been a near lock to make Team Canada, took issue with the league's ability to create taxi squads for NHL teams to fill out rosters and get games in and its apparent lack of desire to do something similar for the Olympics.

"The NHL and NHLPA can change the rules of the CBA to add a Taxi Squads so that they don't miss any games and don't lose any money...which has already been agreed upon that players will pay back in escrow until the owners are made whole from what they have lost during the pandemic, regardless [of] how many games are missed...yet they can't do a Taxi Squad during the Olympics, so they can honor the agreement they made so the NHL players can go...please tell me that's not bulls**t...and for all of you who want to pipe back about forfeiting pay while being gone...yah not a problem...let the players make their choice."

The NHL officially announced their decision to keep its players home from competing in the Olympics after more than 50 games were postponed due to the recent rapid spread of the COVID-19 virus.

The 33-year-old Marchand has 11 goals and 16 assists over 21 games this season, his 13th with the Bruins.

Marchand, a native of Halifax, has never represented Canada at an Olympic Games.