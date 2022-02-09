10m ago
NHL suspends Bruins' Marchand six games
Boston Bruins forward Brad Marchand has been suspended six games for roughing/high-sticking Pittsburgh Penguins goaltender Tristan Jarry, NHL Player Safety announced on Wednesday.
TSN.ca Staff
With 25 seconds remaining in the third period, Marchand received a match penalty after throwing a punch at Jarry’s head after he made a save, then poked the goaltender’s mask with his stick as a linesman was escorting him away. He was also given two minutes for roughing.
Marchand was suspended in November for three games for slew-footing Vancouver Canucks defenceman Oliver Ekman-Larsson.
“Obviously lack of discipline on Brad’s part in that situation,” coach Bruce Cassidy said after the game. “Brad’s a leader on our team and he needs to control his emotions."
Marchand played 21:48 TOI and had five shots on goals in the loss.