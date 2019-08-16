WINNIPEG — Off to the best 36-hole start of his three-season Mackenzie Tour – PGA TOUR Canada career, Brad Miller followed an opening 66 with a second-round 65 at Southwood Golf & Country Club to take a one-stroke lead into the third round of the 100th edition of The Players Cup.

“I’ve mostly been hitting the ball really well and giving myself a lot of looks (on the greens),” said Miller, who matched his low score of the season Friday. “I’m driving it well, hitting my irons solid and have been lucky to make a fair number of putts as well.”

Despite four top-25 finishes this season, this will be the 29-year old’s first opportunity to contend since the 2018 ATB Financial Classic, where he entered the final round in the third-to-last pairing, six strokes back of eventual winner Corey Pereira. Miller eventually tied for 10th.

“I think I’m a better player than I was last year, but in some ways, expectations are higher because of it, and I haven’t handled it very well,” said Miller, who missed his previous two cuts entering the week. “I keep using the word patience because that’s what I’ve been trying to do all year.”

Not getting ahead of himself after a solid opening round, having mentioned Thursday that he missed two cuts following opening rounds of 66-68 earlier this year, the thought of an early trip back to Baltimore, Md., was thrown out the window after he made birdies on six of his first eight holes.

“I understand that I’m going to miss cuts. This game is too hard to not have a missed cut here and there,” said Miller. “Because of that, I’m not hitting the panic button and I’ve moved on from it. We’re all good enough here to do this.”

Entering the week in 44th position on the Order of Merit with just the Mackenzie Investments Open remaining before the season-ending Canada Life Championship, Miller here with a “nothing to lose” attitude.

“Finishing 40th won’t do much for me right now,” said the University of Richmond alum. “I’m in good position, and I’m right where I want to be to make a jump into the top 25 or top 10.”

Derek Chang and Canadian Riley Wheeldon are each one back of Miller, with Wheeldon in search of his third Canada Life Canadian Player of the Week Award of the season.