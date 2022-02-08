Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal plans to have surgery on his left wrist and will miss the rest of the season, Beal's agent confirmed to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Washington Wizards All-Star guard Bradley Beal plans to undergo season-ending surgery on his left wrist, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 8, 2022

Beal 28, averaged 23.1 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 6.6 assists in 40 games this season, his 10th in the NBA.

The three-time all star has not played since Jan. 29 due to the torn ligament in his wrist.

Beal was selected third overall by the Wizards in the 2012 NBA Draft and has career averages of 22.1 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 4.2 assists.