34m ago
Report: Beal to undergo season-ending wrist surgery
Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal plans to have surgery on his left wrist and will miss the rest of the season, Beal's agent confirmed to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.
TSN.ca Staff
Beal 28, averaged 23.1 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 6.6 assists in 40 games this season, his 10th in the NBA.
The three-time all star has not played since Jan. 29 due to the torn ligament in his wrist.
Beal was selected third overall by the Wizards in the 2012 NBA Draft and has career averages of 22.1 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 4.2 assists.