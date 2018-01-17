Will Ramsey regret guaranteeing the Jaguars will win the Super Bowl?

Tom Brady was limited at practice Wednesday with a right hand injury and was placed on the injury report, the team announced.

Brady limited with a right hand injury; Branch, Burkhead and Gillislee limited with knee injuries. #Patriots Wednesday injury report: https://t.co/RWtYJD1bcS pic.twitter.com/zfPZGgszbk — New England Patriots (@Patriots) January 17, 2018

Brady missed Wednesday's scheduled news conference to meet with the Patriots medical staff. He is scheduled to speak with the media Thursday.

He was on the injury report during Weeks 12 to 15 and then again in Week 17 with an achilles issue but played in all 16 games during the regular season.

In other injury news, wide receiver Malcolm Mitchell's three-week activation window closed on Wednesday, meaning he will not be activated off injured reserve according to NFL.com's Ian Rapoport.

The Patriots will host the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday in the AFC Championship.