Blues acquire defenceman Lyle from Bruins
The St. Louis Blues have acquired defenceman Brady Lyle from the Boston Bruins in exchange for future considerations, it was announced Monday.
We've acquired defenseman Brady Lyle in a deal with the Boston Bruins. https://t.co/P24Qk7ZCGJ #stlblues— St. Louis Blues (@StLouisBlues) March 28, 2022
Lyle will report to the Blues' AHL affiliate Springfield Thunderbirds.
The 22-year-old has appeared in 48 games this season for the AHL's Providence Bruins, recording two goals and seven assists.
Across his two-year AHL career, the 6-foot-1, 211-pound blueliner has nine goals and 14 assists in 73 total regular-season games.