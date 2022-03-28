Boudreau on Blues: 'They don't have a top three or six, they have a top nine'

The St. Louis Blues have acquired defenceman Brady Lyle from the Boston Bruins in exchange for future considerations, it was announced Monday.

We've acquired defenseman Brady Lyle in a deal with the Boston Bruins. https://t.co/P24Qk7ZCGJ #stlblues — St. Louis Blues (@StLouisBlues) March 28, 2022

Lyle will report to the Blues' AHL affiliate Springfield Thunderbirds.

The 22-year-old has appeared in 48 games this season for the AHL's Providence Bruins, recording two goals and seven assists.

Across his two-year AHL career, the 6-foot-1, 211-pound blueliner has nine goals and 14 assists in 73 total regular-season games.