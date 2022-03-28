The St. Louis Blues have acquired defenceman Brady Lyle from the Boston Bruins in exchange for future considerations, it was announced Monday.

Lyle will report to the Blues' AHL affiliate Springfield Thunderbirds.

The 22-year-old has appeared in 48 games this season for the AHL's Providence Bruins, recording two goals and seven assists.

Across his two-year AHL career, the 6-foot-1, 211-pound blueliner has nine goals and 14 assists in 73 total regular-season games. 