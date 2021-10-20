Hamilton Tiger-Cats receiver Brandon Banks was seen taking first team reps at practice on Wednesday, according to TSN's Matt Scianitti. Banks has missed Weeks 6-8 with a rib injury and returned for one game against the Montreal Alouettes before being ruled out of Week 10 with another rib injury.

Brandon Banks is taking offensive first team reps at #Ticats practice @TSN_Edge @CFLonTSN — Matthew Scianitti (@TSNScianitti) October 20, 2021

Head coach Orlondo Steinauer is confident that Banks will play this weekend against the Ottawa Redblacks. He added that banks' ribs have healed as much as they can but the Ticats will monitor how Banks takes the first hit.

Orlondo Steinauer says he’s confident Brandon Banks will play this weekend vs Ottawa. Steinauer says Banks’s ribs have healed as much as they can, but #Ticats will see how Banks takes first hit @TSN_Edge @CFLonTSN — Matthew Scianitti (@TSNScianitti) October 20, 2021

Banks, 33, has played in five games this season, catching 22 passes for 172 yards and rushing for an addition 64 yards. The league's reigning Most Outstanding Player caught 112 passes for 1,550 yards and 13 touchdowns during the 2019 season.

In 106 career games, all with the Ticats, Banks has 400 receptions for 5,376 yards and 42 touchdowns.