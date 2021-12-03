Brandon Gignac scored 3:28 into overtime to lift the Laval Rocket to a 4-3 win against the Texas Stars on Friday in American Hockey League action.

Jean-Sébastien Dea has a power-play goal for Laval (8-9-2), the AHL affiliate of the Montreal Canadiens. Cameron Hillis and Kevin Roy also scored.

Cayden Primeau made 32 saves for the win.

Anthony Louis scored his second goal of the game with eight seconds left in the third period to force the extra period for Texas (7-8-3). Ben Gleason also scored.

Adam Scheel stopped 31 shots for the Stars.

The Rocket went 1 for 6 on the power play and Texas was 2 for 4 with the man advantage.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 3, 2021.