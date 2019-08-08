Baltimore Orioles manager Brandon Hyde said the club is moving on from an incident with first baseman Chris Davis in the dugout Wednesday, but said it was embarrassing the altercation was caught on camera.

“It was just a disagreement that we had in the dugout,” Hyde told reporters after the game. “What was said and what we talked about, I’m not going to get into. We’re going to keep it in-house, and it’s private. It’s just something that happens sometimes. Frustration boils over a little bit when we’re not playing our best baseball the last couple of games, and unfortunately, I’m embarrassed that it was caught on camera and people had to see it, but sometimes those things happen.”

“Me and Chris have a good relationship and these things happen in competitive environments,” Hyde said. “It’s something that will pass and we’ll get through it, but it was just unfortunate that it happened in the dugout."

Davis was removed from the game and was seen exchanging words with Hyde in the dugout during the fifth inning. Things escalated and Davis had to be held back by multiple teammates from making his way toward Hyde in the clubhouse tunnel.

"There was a little bit of a disagreement. I think this game was particularly tough and almost nothing went our way so I think everybody was pretty frustrated," Orioles outfielder Mark Trumbo said.

Davis was not made available to the media after the game.

The Orioles were blown out 14-2 by the New York Yankees during the game and now sit at 38-76 on the season, second last in the majors.

Davis is hitting .182 so far this year and has a slugging percentage of just .320. They will be back in action Friday night at Camden Yards against the Houston Astros.