13m ago
Snedeker posts 10-under 60 at Canadian Open
TSN.ca Staff
Golf: RBC Canadian Open - First Round
Brandt Snedeker posted a 10-under round of 60 at the RBC Canadian Open on Friday to tie for the lowest-ever round ever at the tournament.
Snedeker was bogey-free on the day and posted an eagle on the fourth hole, his 13th hole of the day at the Hamilton Golf and Country Club.
The 38-year-old joins Carl Pettersson as the only players to ever shoot 60 at the tournament. Pettersson was also 10-under when accomplished the score in 2010.
Greg Norman also shot 10-under in 1986, but had a round score of 62 of the par-72 course at Glen Abbey.
Snedeker has the tournament lead at 11-under, while Canada's Mackenzie Hughes is three back after his second round.