Brandt Snedeker posted a 10-under round of 60 at the RBC Canadian Open on Friday to tie for the lowest-ever round ever at the tournament.

Snedeker was bogey-free on the day and posted an eagle on the fourth hole, his 13th hole of the day at the Hamilton Golf and Country Club.

The 38-year-old joins Carl Pettersson as the only players to ever shoot 60 at the tournament. Pettersson was also 10-under when accomplished the score in 2010.

Greg Norman also shot 10-under in 1986, but had a round score of 62 of the par-72 course at Glen Abbey.

Snedeker has the tournament lead at 11-under, while Canada's Mackenzie Hughes is three back after his second round.