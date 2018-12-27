Defenceman Erik Brannstrom scored twice as Sweden toppled Finland 2-1 in Group B round-robin action.

Brannstrom opened the scoring in the first period and secured the victory with by stepping into a one-timer at the top of the circle on a 5-on-3 power play 3:55 into the second.

Samuel Ersson made 29 saves for Sweden (1-0-0) in his tournament debut.

Ukko-Pekka Lukkonen kept Finland (0-1-0) in it with 28 stops. Aarne Talvittie made it close with a power-play goal with 3:34 to play in the third.