The Atlanta Braves have signed ex-Toronto Blue Jay Jose Bautista to a minor league deal as a third baseman.

The Atlanta #Braves today agreed to terms with free agent infielder José Bautista on a one-year minor-league contract for the 2018 season, and he has reported to Atlanta’s extended spring training complex in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. He will play third base. — Atlanta Braves (@Braves) April 18, 2018

“Just ready to help the Braves win some ballgames," Bautista told Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic following the signing.

According to Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports, he will receive $1 million if he plays in the majors this season. Heyman also reports that Bautista likely had a deal for more money elsewhere, but preferred to sign with Atlanta. The team announced Bautista, 37, has reported to the Braves' spring training complex in Lake Buena Vista, Fla.

The move will reunite Bautista with former Blue Jays general manager Alex Anthopoulos, who took the job as Braves GM last year.

Bautista has mostly spent the last decade as an outfielder, but saw time at third base periodically. Of his 1,676 career games in the MLB, 394 have come at third base. Third baseman Ronald Acuna, one of baseball's best prospects, is also in the Braves' minor league system, giving the Braves plenty of depth at the hot corner.

It was a down year for Bautista in 2017. In 157 games, he hit just .203 with 23 home runs and posted his lowest OPS since 2005 at .674.

After a career spent with multiple teams, Bautista found a home in Toronto and broke out with 54 home runs while being named to the All-Star team in 2010. He followed that up with 43 longballs the next year, finishing third in MVP voting. From 2010 to 2016, no one in the MLB hit more homers than Bautista.

But Bautista might best be remembered for his home run in the seventh inning of Game 5 in the American League Division Series against the Texas Rangers. After a tumultuous top half of the inning, Bautista took a Sam Dyson offering deep to put the Jays on top 6-3. They would go on to win the game and win their first playoff series since 1993.

The six-time All-Star has 330 career home runs and an OPS of .842. The Braves play in Toronto on June 19 and 20 for a two-game series.