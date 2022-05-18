Tampa Bay Lightning forward Brayden Point will not play in Game 2 of their second-round series against the Florida Panthers because of a lower-body injury, head coach Jon Cooper told reporters.

He missed Tampa's 4-1 victory in Game 1 over the Panthers Monday night.

Point was injured in the first period of Saturday's Game 7 victory against the Toronto Maple Leafs, gingerly skating to the bench after an awkward fall along the boards. The 26-year-old took one shift early in the second period, but looked to be in significant pain upon his return to the bench where he was consoled by teammates.

He has two goals and two assists through seven playoff games after recording 28 goals and 30 assists in 66 regular season contests.