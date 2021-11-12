Braydon Coburn is hanging up his skates.

The 37-year-old defenceman officially announced his retirement through the NHLPA on Friday.

A native of Shaunavon, Sask., Coburn appeared in 983 games over 16 seasons with the Atlanta Thrashers, Philadelphia Flyers, Tampa Bay Lightning, Ottawa Senators and New York Islanders.

He split last season between the Senators and Islanders, appearing in a combined 19 games.

Coburn won the 2020 Stanley Cup as a member of the Lightning.

Originally taken with the eighth overall pick of the 2003 NHL Entry Draft out of the Western Hockey League's Portland Winterhawks, Coburn finishes his career with 49 goals and 185 assists.

Internationally, Coburn represented Canada on a number of occasions, including winning a silver medal at the 2009 IIHF World Hockey Championships in Bern and capturing gold at the 2005 IIHF World Junior Hockey Championships in Grand Forks, ND.