Brazil legend Ronaldinho is being held in Paraguay after allegedly using a fake passport.

Authorities say the former Barcelona and Milan star, who was traveling with his brother, is not under arrest at this time, but remain under investigation. Authorities searched the hotel room the pair was staying in on Wednesday.

The 2005 Ballon d'Or winner is cooperating with authorities, according to Paraguay's interior minister, Euclides Acevedo.

The now 39-year-old Ronaldinho once held both Brazilian and Spanish passports, but both were reportedly confiscated last summer due to unpaid back taxes.

A World Cup winner in 2002, Ronaldinho retired in 2015 after a nearly two-decade-long pro career.