Two seasons ago, the National League East was unequivocally the weakest division in baseball. Just one team – the Washington Nationals – won more than 80 games. Four of the five teams were under .500 and three had at least 90 losses. They posted a combined record of 382-428, by far the worst in baseball among divisions. Things got a little better in 2018 (392-418) but they still only had two teams above .500.

But everything is different this year. The NL East might not only be one of the best divisions in baseball, it might be the best. Excluding the rebuilding Miami Marlins, a legitimate playoff case could be made for four of the five teams thanks to high-priced additions and young players set to enter their prime. With the regular season about to kick into gear, TSN.ca takes a closer look at what might be the best and most interesting division in baseball.

Atlanta Braves

The case for…

The Braves came into last season with four straight losing seasons before breaking through last year with their first division title since 2013. That was largely due to the arrival of Ronald Acuna Jr. and Ozzie Albies, who are among the most coveted young duos in baseball. Both are in their early 20s, both were worth approximately four WAR last season and both are under club control until at least 2024. Throw in a remarkably consistent Freddie Freeman and Josh Donaldson on a one-year ‘prove it’ deal and the Braves might not only be set for this season, but many seasons to come.

The case against…

Mike Foltynewicz came into camp as the odds-on favourite to be the Braves’ Opening Day starter, but a sore elbow put him on the shelf after just one Grapefruit League outing. With Foltynewicz down, this means Julio Teheran will start his sixth straight opener, tying Hall-of-Famer Warren Spahn for the most in team history. The Braves don’t expect Foltynewicz, who had a 2.85 ERA last season in 31 starts, to be out long, but missing an ace to start the season in an airtight division could pose problems. Then again, with a deep rotation featuring Teheran, Sean Newcomb and Kevin Gausman, they’ll likely be just fine.

Philadelphia Phillies

The case for…

The Phillies handed out the biggest free agent deal in MLB history by inking former MVP Bryce Harper to a 13-year, $330 million contract in hopes of pushing a franchise that hasn’t had a winning season in seven years over the top. But it wasn’t just Harper they added. Jean Segura, J.T. Realmuto, Andrew McCutchen and David Robertson all join the Phillies alongside Harper, giving the team a combined 15 All-Star appearances added this winter. Pair the flurry of additions alongside last year’s Cy Young winner Aaron Nola and an up-and-coming roster and the Phils look like they’re ready to contend again.

The case against…

Some out there believe Harper is overrated. He’s hit under .250 in two of his last three seasons and has played in 150 or more games only twice in his seven-year career. Though some of it has been due to injuries, Harper’s WAR was 1.5 or lower three times since 2014. According to ESPN, a 2.0 WAR is considered league average. Then again, Harper has 184 career homers and an OPS of .900 through his age-25 season. Only nine others have done that and many of them are in the Hall of Fame. Yes, Harper is one of the game’s greats. But just how great may depend on whether or not he can get Philadelphia over the hump.

Washington Nationals

The case for…

Speaking of Harper, the Nationals look like they’re going to be just fine without him. They have one of the best starting rotations in baseball and that was before they emptied their piggy bank for left-hander Patrick Corbin. Outfielder Juan Soto – who won’t turn 21 until October – looks like a perennial All-Star and a left side of the infield featuring Anthony Rendon and Trea Turner is among the best in the league. The Nats have had seven winning seasons in a row and there’s no reason to think they won’t make it eight.

The case against…

Second-year manager Dave Martinez said in spring training the team had “no outfield depth.” With an outfield featuring an injury-prone Adam Eaton and unproven super-prospect Victor Robles, they might need some. But then again they might not be considering the upside of all three. Michael Taylor is next in line but he’s been relatively unimpressive at the plate in four of his five big-league seasons. To make matters worse, he’s currently sidelined with a knee injury. Washington’s outfield starters look pretty good but it’s a bit of a question mark after that.

New York Mets

The case for…

The Mets were among the busiest teams in all of baseball this winter. In his first off-season, agent-turned-GM Brodie Van Wagenen traded for Robinson Cano and Edwin Diaz in a blockbuster deal with the Seattle Mariners, brought back fireballer Jeurys Familia and brought in super-utilityman Jed Lowrie, All-Star catcher Wilson Ramos and home run-robbery specialist Keon Broxton. That’s a lot of starpower to go along with a starting-five anchored by Jacob deGrom and Noah Syndergaard. First baseman Pete Alonso turned heads in spring training, hitting .386 with four homers and is starting the season with the ballclub. The Mets might be a bit of an enigma, but there’s certainly potential there.

The case against…

With upside usually comes downside. Four of the Mets’ five Opening Day starters on the infield are on the wrong side of 30. Cano, quite possibly their biggest bat, is 36 and coming off an 80-game ban for testing positive for a banned substance. But excuses won’t be tolerated – it is New York after all. The Mets also have the seventh-highest payroll in baseball. Much of that is because of Yoenis Cespedes, who is owed nearly $60 million through 2020 and may miss the entire season after undergoing foot surgery. If things go south for the Mets, does the seat get hot underneath second-year manager Mickey Callaway?

Miami Marlins

The case for…

Well, fine. There really isn’t one. The Marlins scuffled to a 63-98 record (one makeup game set for Oct. 1, 2018 was cancelled) last season and after trading Realmuto – their lone All-Star – to the Phillies it looks like it could be another rough season for the fish. They do have some intriguing young pieces and may be able to get something at the trade deadline for veterans like Starlin Castro, Curtis Granderson and Neil Walker, who can all become free agents following the season. And hey, they’re also debuting new uniforms this year!

The case against…

The Marlins have nine straight losing seasons and haven’t made the playoffs since winning the World Series in 2003. They have the fourth-lowest payroll in the big leagues and averaged a league-worst 10,697 fans per game in attendance last year – not good for a ballpark that opened in 2012. The stars are aligning for another rough season in 2019. Just how bad it gets remains to be seen.