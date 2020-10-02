14m ago
Stewart, Loyd lead Storm past Aces in Game 1 of WNBA Finals
Breanna Stewart and Jewell Loyd led the way offensively and Sue Bird had a record setting night as the Seattle Storm defeated the Las Vegas Aces 93-80 in Game 1 of the WNBA Finals. Stewart finished with 37 points, while Loyd poured in 28. Bird set a WNBA playoffs record with 16 assists.
TSN.ca Staff
