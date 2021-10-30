Brendan Bottcher and his Edmonton foursome secured Canada's spot at the 2022 World Men’s Curling Championship Saturday night with another win at the Americas Zone Challenge.

Team Bottcher picked up their third straight victory with a 10-1 rout of Team Brazil at the Lacombe Curling Club as the two sides shook hands after six ends.

The defending Brier champions defeated Mexico earlier Saturday, 14-1, and beat Brazil for the first time Friday night, 11-2

“That’s good, that’s what we came here to do,” said lead Bradley Thiessen after the game. “We definitely took this seriously, we wanted to make sure we qualified Canada and we didn’t want to take these teams lightly. Glad we did what we came here to do.”

Canada still has one more game against Mexico left on Sunday.

Team Bottcher will be in Saskatoon from Nov. 20-28 for the Tim Hortons Curling Trials.