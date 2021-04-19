CALGARY — Canada's Brendan Bottcher dropped a 6-3 decision to Scotland's Bruce Mouat in the men's final of the Humpty's Champions Cup.

Bottcher gave up a steal of two in the fifth end when he was light on a draw to the eight-foot ring. Mouat stole another point in the seventh end to make it a three-point game.

Mouat, who beat Bottcher en route to a world silver earlier this month, ran Bottcher out of rocks in the eighth to win his first Grand Slam title since 2017.

Bottcher and his Edmonton-based teammates have enjoyed a solid run in the curling bubble at the Markin MacPhail Centre.

They won the Tim Hortons Brier last month and reached the quarterfinals at the recent men's world championship.

Ottawa's Rachel Homan was scheduled to play Switzerland's Silvana Tirinzoni in the women's final later in the day.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 19, 2021.