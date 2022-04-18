Brendan Bottcher unveiled his new rink for the 2023 to 2026 Olympic quadrennial on Monday and it's one filled with Olympic experience.

Joining Bottcher are second Brett Gallant, third Marc Kennedy and lead Ben Hebert.

Some rumours are true... Excited to get to work!🥌👀



The announcement comes exactly a month after Bottcher announced that his existing team - lead Karrick Martin, second Brad Thiessen and third Patrick Janssen - would be going their separate ways at season's end.

Kennedy is a three-time Olympian, having won gold in Vancouver as part of Kevin Martin's rink and a bronze in Beijing this past February as an alternate with Brad Gushue. He was also a member of Kevin Koe's team that finished fourth in Pyeongchang in 2018. Kennedy has been a member of Brad Jacobs' rink for the past three seasons.

Hebert was also a member of both the gold-medal winning Martin rink and Team Koe in 2018. Hebert had been part of Koe's rink since 2015.

Gallant, 32, was a longtime member of Gushue's rink, winning bronze in Beijing, as well as four Brier titles and a world championship.

All four current rinks - Bottcher, Gushue, Koe and Jacobs - will play their final event together next month in Alberta.