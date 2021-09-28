The search for a new line begins for Gallagher

Although Montreal Canadiens captain Shea Weber will not play this season due to injuries, he remains a part of the team.

#Habs Gallagher on Weber’s presence despite his absence: “Guys are in contact with him everyday and he reaches out and asks how things are going.” — John Lu (@JohnLuTSNMtl) September 28, 2021

“Guys are in contact with him everyday and he reaches out and asks how things are going,” Habs forward Brendan Gallagher told reporters Tuesday.

“There wasn’t a day when he didn’t do the right thing,” he added in praise of Weber.

The Habs confirmed that they will not name an interim captain for the 2021-22 season in Weber's absence.

Gallagher, who has been an assistant captain with the Habs since 2015, didn’t join training camp until this past weekend due to a family matter.

The 29-year-old is coming off a season where he had 14 goals and 23 points in 35 games. He added two goals and four assists in the Habs’ run to the Stanley Cup Finals.

He is entering the first season of his six-year, $39 million extension he signed on Oct. 18, 2020.

Gallagher will also have new linemates this season after both Phillip Danault and Tomas Tatar departed in free agency. The trio had primarily skated with each other the last few seasons and developed a strong chemistry.

"I'm excited to build that chemistry with some new players," said Gallagher.