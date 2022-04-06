Brendan Gallagher had some pointed words for Tim Stützle after Tuesday night’s showdown in Montreal between the Canadiens and Senators.

Gallagher told reporters he believes Stützle needs to stop laying on the ice to sell calls, calling it “embarrassing.”

“When I was 10 years old, our coach had a rule if you lay on the ice – we didn’t have trainers – if the coach had to come on the ice and get you you’re too hurt to play. You had to sit for a minimum three shifts. He’s a great player. I’ve played against him for two, three years now. More than half the games we’ve played against him he’s laid on the ice and he’s right back out there next shift,” Gallagher said via Stu Cowen of the Montreal Gazette after Ottawa’s 6-3 victory at the Bell Centre.

“He lays on the ice. He acts like he’s hurt. He sells the call. He’s on the ice that same power play. You know, there’s kids watching. We’re role models. If I was a teammate of his I’d tell him to smarten up. It’s just not a good look. Very talented player, very good player. He needs to stop laying on the ice. It’s embarrassing.”

The second-year Sens forward drew a two-minute penalty on Habs forward Nick Suzuki for a knee-on-knee hit near the end of the second frame. With Suzuki in the box, Drake Batherson scored the eventual game-winner on the power play early in the third period with Stützle on the ice to give the Sens a 4-3 lead.

Gallagher, who was making his return from a lower-body injury that’s kept him out since March 17, finished the night with one goal and one assist while Stützle chipped in with a power-play goal in the second period.

The No. 3 pick in the 2020 NHL Draft, Stützle has 15 goals and 28 assists in 68 games so far this season for Ottawa.