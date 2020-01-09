42m ago
Gallagher returns to top line at Habs skate
It appears Brendan Gallagher could be gearing towards making his return to the Montreal Canadiens lineup on Thursday against the Edmonton Oilers. Gallagher. who has been out of the lineup since sustaining a concussion on Dec. 31, skated on the team's top line beside Tomas Tatar and Phillip Danault at their gameday skate.
TSN.ca Staff
Gallagher. who has been out of the lineup since sustaining a concussion on Dec. 31, skated on the team's top line beside Tomas Tatar and Phillip Danault at their gameday skate. He then led the team in their stretch to end the session.
The 27-year-old wore a tinted visor during the skate, his second with the team since the injury after taking part in Tuesday's optional. He said after Thursday's skate that he's awaiting final clearance to return, though head coach Claude Julien added he'd be surprised if he didn't receive it.
Gallagher has 15 goals and 32 points in 40 games with the Canadiens this season, who will welcome his return amid a seven-game winless skid.
Defenceman Ben Chiarot will miss Thursday's game with a lower-body injury.
The team used the following lines during Thursday's skate:
Tatar - Danault - Gallagher
Kovalchuk - Domi - Suzuki
Lehkonen - Kotkaniemi - Cousins
Poehling - Thompson - Weal
Scandella - Weber
Kulak - Petry
Mete - Fleury
Price
Lindgren