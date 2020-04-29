Up until last week's NFL Draft, it would have been nearly impossible to imagine Aaron Rodgers anywhere else but under centre at Lambeau Field.

It's not as impossible now.

After the Packers traded up to select Utah State quarterback Jordan Love at No. 26 during last week's NFL Draft, some began to doubt Rodgers' future in Green Bay. Count Brett Favre among them.

"I think he'll play somewhere else," Favre told Rich Eisen of NBC Sports.

When asked if he thinks Rodgers will finish his career in Green Bay, Favre had this to say.

"My gut tells me no. I don't know this for certain, but I guarantee you, it's got the wheels turning in Aaron's mind. If that's the case, then that means there's a chip on his shoulder toward the organization that otherwise was not there. All he needs is a reason other than this reason to expedite that."

Favre added that he has spoken to Rodgers since the draft and while he didn't go into great detail, Favre did say Rodgers was "surprised" the Packers went in the direction they did.

Rodgers has four years remaining on the $134 million contract he signed in 2018 and according to ESPN's Rob Demovsky, is virtually untradeable until after the 2021 season due to salary cap reasons.

Love told ESPN's Maria Taylor that Rodgers had reached out to him after the draft and the interaction was positive.

"Yeah, I was able to talk with him earlier," Love said. "You know, really good guy. [He was] just congratulating me, and I was just letting him know that I was excited to be able to work with him."

Rodgers led the Packers to a 13-3 record last season while tossing 26 touchdowns compared to just four interceptions to lead the league in interception percentage for the second year in a row. Throughout his 15 years in Green Bay, the 36-year-old has eight Pro Bowl nominations, two MVP Awards and a Super Bowl ring.